200 Shares in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 53.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 71.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE WTM opened at $1,725.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,401.01 and a 1-year high of $1,899.21. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,753.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,763.30.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

