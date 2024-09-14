2,077 Shares in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGM. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $188.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.15 and a 200 day moving average of $186.19. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $140.44 and a 12-month high of $217.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $406.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGM

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total transaction of $126,416.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $595,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $450,596.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,018,362.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total transaction of $126,416.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,173.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $729,487 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.