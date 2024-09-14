22,265 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,967,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Church & Dwight by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,414,000 after buying an additional 2,533,877 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $69,384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after buying an additional 354,946 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,233,000 after buying an additional 277,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.13 and a 200-day moving average of $104.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley cut Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

