2,312 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $105,284,000 after purchasing an additional 35,224 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 8.4% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 286,295 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $85,843,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.67.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $286.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

