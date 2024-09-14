24,378 Shares in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Headlands Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of AMC Networks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $20.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.28). AMC Networks had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMC Networks

AMC Networks Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.