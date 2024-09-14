3,088 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Lantheus by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Lantheus by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 27,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 28.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.38. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.