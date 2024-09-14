36,388 Shares in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 36,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kanzhun Price Performance
Shares of BZ opened at $12.16 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Kanzhun Profile
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
