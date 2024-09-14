3,669 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 431.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.83.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

