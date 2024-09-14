39,980 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $58,777,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,139,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,483,000. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda bought a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,712,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,458,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $615.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.74 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

