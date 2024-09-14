4,196 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.5% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,141,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,211,000 after purchasing an additional 319,071 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,724,000 after buying an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,324,000 after buying an additional 42,894 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $141.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $188.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.74.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $113,297.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

