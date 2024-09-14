430 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 430 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in VeriSign by 117.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign stock opened at $182.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $220.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.97 and a 200-day moving average of $180.84.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

