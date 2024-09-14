4,673 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,673 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 79.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 130,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84,420 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 68,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $657,197.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,531.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,735 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPSC opened at $192.85 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.96 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.43 and a 200-day moving average of $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.38 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

