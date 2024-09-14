47,982 Shares in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 47,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 214,050.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,371. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $371,335.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,416.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,507 shares of company stock worth $802,400 in the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKU. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE:BKU opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.33. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

