6,825 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of IBIT opened at $34.04 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

