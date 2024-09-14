7,510 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,203,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,894,000 after buying an additional 156,787 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 103.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,300,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 662,455 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 224,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 22,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,233,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,167,000 after buying an additional 155,933 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM opened at $26.74 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.