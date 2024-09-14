75,946 Shares in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Separately, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waystar in the second quarter worth about $9,010,000.

Get Waystar alerts:

Waystar Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ WAY opened at $26.83 on Friday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waystar ( NASDAQ:WAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Waystar’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Waystar from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAY

About Waystar

(Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.