7,699 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

