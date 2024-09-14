884 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,981 shares of company stock valued at $115,281,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $379.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.12 and a 52 week high of $385.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

