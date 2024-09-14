9,353 Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 348.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR stock opened at $103.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $103.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.84.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.