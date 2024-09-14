Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,183 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2,785.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $839,259,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after buying an additional 2,530,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,832,000 after buying an additional 1,790,493 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,983. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $161.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $163.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

