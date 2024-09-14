Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 308,939 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,460,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 449,360 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in EZCORP by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 843,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 314,435 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in EZCORP by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,532,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,137,000 after purchasing an additional 228,013 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in EZCORP by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 261,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 164,489 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,510,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 118,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The company has a market cap of $604.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

