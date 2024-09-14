Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,538 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.85% of LexinFintech worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter worth about $36,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 38.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter worth about $149,000.
LexinFintech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LX opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $283.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $2.37.
LexinFintech Increases Dividend
LexinFintech Company Profile
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.
