Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 543.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,783 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Twilio by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Twilio by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Twilio by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.52.

NYSE TWLO opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $46,133.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $119,084.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,431.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $46,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,963,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,475 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

