Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 17.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 438,999 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 94,858 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC's holdings in Materialise were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 191,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in Materialise by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 48,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Materialise by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 180,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the period. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTLS opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $288.26 million, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.13. Materialise NV has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $73.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

