Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 99,744 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in uniQure by 58.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 35.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. uniQure has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.95.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.08. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,027.52% and a negative return on equity of 158.09%. The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 million. Analysts forecast that uniQure will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

