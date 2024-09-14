Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,885 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.21% of American Vanguard worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,685,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after acquiring an additional 73,120 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Vanguard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 974,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 876,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 631,070 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 709,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 442,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 788.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 310,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 275,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Price Performance

Shares of AVD opened at $6.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $177.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $128.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. American Vanguard had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Vanguard

In related news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,193,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,090,471.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom bought 25,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,193,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,090,471.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom purchased 104,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $599,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,708,234.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 163,047 shares of company stock worth $938,205. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

