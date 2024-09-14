Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472,283 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.78% of Seer worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEER. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seer in the first quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Seer by 74.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seer during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Seer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seer by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seer from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Seer stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.44. Seer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Seer had a negative net margin of 559.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

