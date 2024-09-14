Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 5,642.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,312,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 914,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,247,000 after acquiring an additional 126,654 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 626,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,748,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,443,000 after acquiring an additional 40,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $261.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.84. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.11 and a 52 week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.