Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,538 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,520 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WF. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 66.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE WF opened at $35.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

