Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 781,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,467 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 97,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Stock Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $2.63 on Friday. Oportun Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $93.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.28. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

