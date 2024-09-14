Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 36,240 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,240 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $174.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $175.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.69 and a 200 day moving average of $155.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,416,687 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.