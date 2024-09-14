Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,659 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,480 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $59,801,000 after buying an additional 110,570 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,173 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

