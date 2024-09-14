Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 18,269 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,269 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.06% of BRP worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth $5,376,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in BRP by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BRP by 23.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 122,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 17.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 422,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,664,000 after purchasing an additional 63,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after purchasing an additional 184,313 shares during the last quarter.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of BRP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BRP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cibc World Mkts downgraded BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Desjardins lowered BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.80. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.85%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

