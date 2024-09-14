Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 4,395 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $182.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.97 and a 200 day moving average of $180.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $220.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VeriSign

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.