Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,177,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW opened at $290.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $202.72 and a 12-month high of $296.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.03.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

