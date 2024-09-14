Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 106,630 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,383 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,630 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,128,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,761,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,077,624,000 after buying an additional 1,089,572 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $978,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138,639 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $821,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,242,364 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $330,004,000 after acquiring an additional 823,330 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

