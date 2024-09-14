Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 536 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Pool by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $356.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.29 and a 200-day moving average of $361.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

