Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys Shares of 173,906 Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 173,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Pan American Silver by 73.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 446.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAAS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.96%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

