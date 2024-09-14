Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,594 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.38.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

