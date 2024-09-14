Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,425,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 698,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,099,000 after purchasing an additional 353,768 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,626,000 after purchasing an additional 151,446 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $150.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.29 and its 200-day moving average is $145.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $162.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.