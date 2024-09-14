Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $237.83 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $242.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.88. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

