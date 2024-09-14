Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

