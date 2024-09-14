Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 408.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 586,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 471,146 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 82,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,524 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 163,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.