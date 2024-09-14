Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $1.57 Million in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,569 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $62.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.77. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $65.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.739 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.