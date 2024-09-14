Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.04.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $402.52 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.05 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $432.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.63.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

