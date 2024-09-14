Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,067 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 515.4% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 40.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Up 4.8 %

MOS stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

