Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after buying an additional 1,427,429 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Jabil by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,660,000 after buying an additional 359,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Jabil by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,463,000 after buying an additional 310,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,040,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Barclays cut their price target on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $105.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

