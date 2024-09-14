Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 11,326 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,326 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM stock opened at $117.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $117.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 433.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iron Mountain

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,127.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,127.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,882 shares of company stock worth $6,293,740. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Read More

