Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 3,804 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $631,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $300.67 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.00 and a 12 month high of $413.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

