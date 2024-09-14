Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 45,044 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,044 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $100.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average of $84.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $105.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 98.02%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

